Viad (VVI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Viad (NYSE:VVI – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.70) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Viad Trading Down 0.5 %

Viad stock opened at $32.50 on Wednesday. Viad has a fifty-two week low of $17.09 and a fifty-two week high of $37.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.20. The stock has a market cap of $679.90 million, a P/E ratio of 120.37, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Viad from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Ellen M. Ingersoll sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total value of $470,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,409 shares in the company, valued at $326,530.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Viad

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Viad by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,251,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,881,000 after buying an additional 11,979 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Viad by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,339,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,298,000 after buying an additional 18,766 shares during the period. Blue Grotto Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Viad by 22.8% during the first quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 814,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,030,000 after purchasing an additional 151,137 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Viad by 23.6% during the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 777,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,709,000 after purchasing an additional 148,282 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Viad by 1.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 771,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,073,000 after purchasing an additional 8,239 shares during the period. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viad Company Profile

Viad Corp operates as an experiential leisure travel, and live events and marketing services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, Netherlands, and Iceland. It operates through Pursuit, Spiro, and GES Exhibitions segments. The Pursuit segment offers vertically integrated attractions and hospitality in destinations with a collection of attractions, lodges, and sightseeing tours.

