Interpublic Group of Companies (IPG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 8th. Analysts expect Interpublic Group of Companies to post earnings of $1.16 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Up 0.3 %

IPG stock opened at $33.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.15. Interpublic Group of Companies has a 52 week low of $27.20 and a 52 week high of $40.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IPG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Interpublic Group of Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IPG. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 94.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. raised its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,176.5% in the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 1,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the second quarter valued at $51,000. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

(Get Free Report)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.