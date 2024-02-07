Brokers Issue Forecasts for First Commonwealth Financial Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:FCF)

First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for First Commonwealth Financial in a research note issued to investors on Friday, February 2nd. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for First Commonwealth Financial’s current full-year earnings is $1.48 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Commonwealth Financial’s FY2024 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Get First Commonwealth Financial alerts:

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The firm had revenue of $168.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised First Commonwealth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on First Commonwealth Financial from $16.50 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial Price Performance

Shares of First Commonwealth Financial stock opened at $13.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.53. First Commonwealth Financial has a 52 week low of $11.16 and a 52 week high of $16.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Commonwealth Financial

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,326 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 12,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 273,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

First Commonwealth Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.47%.

About First Commonwealth Financial

(Get Free Report)

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Commonwealth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Commonwealth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.