Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for TRX Gold Co. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:TRX)

TRX Gold Co. (NYSE:TRX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital decreased their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of TRX Gold in a research note issued on Thursday, February 1st. Roth Capital analyst M. Niehuser now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.01. The consensus estimate for TRX Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for TRX Gold’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. TRX Gold had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a negative return on equity of 3.73%. The business had revenue of $9.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.10 million.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TRX Gold in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

TRX Gold Price Performance

NYSE:TRX opened at $0.33 on Monday. TRX Gold has a one year low of $0.31 and a one year high of $0.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.07 million, a P/E ratio of 32.65 and a beta of 0.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in TRX Gold by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 179,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 29,575 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TRX Gold by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 297,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 33,690 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of TRX Gold by 211.1% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 109,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 74,338 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TRX Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of TRX Gold by 34.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 655,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 169,281 shares during the last quarter. 1.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRX Gold Company Profile

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project that comprises a single Special Mining License covering an area of 16.04 square kilometers and 12 Prospecting Licenses covering 98.19 square kilometers located in north-central Tanzania.

