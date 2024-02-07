Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note issued on Thursday, February 1st. Zacks Research analyst K. Das now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.20. The consensus estimate for Corcept Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $0.93 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Corcept Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

CORT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial upgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Corcept Therapeutics from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Corcept Therapeutics from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.81.

Shares of NASDAQ CORT opened at $22.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.96. Corcept Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $17.86 and a 1 year high of $34.28.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CORT. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $56,034.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $56,034.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 2,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $63,232.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,204. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,981 shares of company stock valued at $1,278,355 in the last quarter. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, endocrine, and neurological disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

