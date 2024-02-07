Brokers Issue Forecasts for A. O. Smith Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:AOS)

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of A. O. Smith in a report released on Friday, February 2nd. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.98 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for A. O. Smith’s current full-year earnings is $4.07 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for A. O. Smith’s FY2024 earnings at $4.10 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.42 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com raised A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on A. O. Smith from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on A. O. Smith from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.40.

A. O. Smith stock opened at $78.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.25. A. O. Smith has a 1-year low of $63.40 and a 1-year high of $82.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.82.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $988.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.89 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.59%.

In other news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 53,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.39, for a total value of $3,845,718.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,122,682.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 53,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.39, for a total value of $3,845,718.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,122,682.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,000 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total value of $76,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,652,176.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,061 shares of company stock valued at $5,304,216 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning increased its stake in A. O. Smith by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 54,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 3,908 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,915,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 125.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 207,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,067,000 after purchasing an additional 115,355 shares during the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

