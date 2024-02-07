Brokers Issue Forecasts for Bitcoin Depot Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:BTM)

Bitcoin Depot Inc. (NASDAQ:BTM – Free Report) – B. Riley cut their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Bitcoin Depot in a report released on Friday, February 2nd. B. Riley analyst H. Goetsch now expects that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.08. The consensus estimate for Bitcoin Depot’s current full-year earnings is ($0.48) per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Bitcoin Depot in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $3.50 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Bitcoin Depot in a report on Monday, November 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.

Bitcoin Depot Stock Performance

Shares of Bitcoin Depot stock opened at $2.04 on Monday. Bitcoin Depot has a 52-week low of $1.88 and a 52-week high of $11.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.42 and a 200-day moving average of $2.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16.

Bitcoin Depot (NASDAQ:BTM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $179.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.25 million.

Insider Activity at Bitcoin Depot

In other Bitcoin Depot news, COO Christopher Scott Buchanan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total value of $62,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 353,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $731,233.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Bitcoin Depot news, insider Brandon Taylor Mintz sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $88,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 822,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,809,350.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher Scott Buchanan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total transaction of $62,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 353,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $731,233.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Bitcoin Depot in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Bitcoin Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Bitcoin Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $305,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in Bitcoin Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $368,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Bitcoin Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $703,000. 16.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bitcoin Depot

Bitcoin Depot Inc owns and operates a network of cryptocurrency kiosks in North America. It provides users to buy and sell bitcoin, litecoin, and ethereum cryptocurrencies; and engages in the sale of cryptocurrency to consumers at a network of retail locations through its BDCheckout product offering and through its website over the counter trade.

