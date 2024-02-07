MaxLinear, Inc. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.39) Per Share, Roth Capital Forecasts (NYSE:MXL)

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital reduced their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of MaxLinear in a report issued on Wednesday, January 31st. Roth Capital analyst S. Desilva now forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn ($0.39) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.20). Roth Capital has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for MaxLinear’s current full-year earnings is ($0.25) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for MaxLinear’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

MXL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on MaxLinear from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com downgraded MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on MaxLinear from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MaxLinear has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.18.

NYSE:MXL opened at $17.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.30. MaxLinear has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $40.68. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -19.40 and a beta of 2.06.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MXL. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MaxLinear by 171.7% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CWM LLC grew its position in MaxLinear by 712.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in MaxLinear by 44,100.0% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,646 shares in the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of communications systems-on-chip, or SoC, solutions used in broadband, mobile and wireline infrastructure, data center, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

