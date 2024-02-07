Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Evogene Price Performance
Shares of Evogene stock opened at $0.76 on Monday. Evogene has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.73.
Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 million. Evogene had a negative return on equity of 62.26% and a negative net margin of 354.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Evogene will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Evogene
About Evogene
Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Human Health, and Industrial Applications.
