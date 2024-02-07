Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $80.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $68.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.85% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on APLS. Mizuho started coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Apellis Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.73.

Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $67.31 on Monday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $19.83 and a one year high of $94.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.39 and its 200 day moving average is $48.54. The firm has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.82 and a beta of 0.93.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Eisele sold 438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total transaction of $29,262.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,853,746.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Cedric Francois sold 13,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $873,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 320,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,830,355. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey Eisele sold 438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total value of $29,262.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,853,746.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,826 shares of company stock worth $4,301,015 over the last 90 days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,469,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,238,000 after buying an additional 68,687 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,923,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,993,000 after buying an additional 58,208 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,842,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,124,000 after buying an additional 326,537 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 66.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,590,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,760,000 after buying an additional 1,840,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 79.8% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,542,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,606 shares during the period. 90.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

