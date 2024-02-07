StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Air T Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AIRT opened at $17.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.68, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.17 million, a P/E ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.98. Air T has a fifty-two week low of $12.53 and a fifty-two week high of $28.62.

Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The transportation company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $78.97 million for the quarter. Air T had a negative return on equity of 49.62% and a negative net margin of 4.11%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Air T

Air T Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AIRT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Air T by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Air T by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Air T by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Air T by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Air T during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $692,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts in the United States and internationally. The Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2023, this segment had 85 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

