StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.
NASDAQ:AIRT opened at $17.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.68, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.17 million, a P/E ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.98. Air T has a fifty-two week low of $12.53 and a fifty-two week high of $28.62.
Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The transportation company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $78.97 million for the quarter. Air T had a negative return on equity of 49.62% and a negative net margin of 4.11%.
Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts in the United States and internationally. The Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2023, this segment had 85 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.
