Softcat (LON:SCT) Receives “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Softcat (LON:SCT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

SCT has been the subject of several other reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Softcat to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,540 ($19.31) target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,150 ($14.42) price objective on shares of Softcat in a research report on Thursday, December 14th.

Shares of LON:SCT opened at GBX 1,515 ($18.99) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,705.36, a PEG ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.77. Softcat has a one year low of GBX 1,061 ($13.30) and a one year high of GBX 1,549 ($19.42). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,351.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,387.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.60.

In other news, insider Graeme Watt sold 23,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,289 ($16.16), for a total value of £305,144.97 ($382,530.99). Corporate insiders own 38.54% of the company’s stock.

Softcat plc operates as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.

