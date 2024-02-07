Global Ports (LON:GPH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Global Ports (LON:GPH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by Shore Capital in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.
Global Ports Trading Up 8.1 %
GPH stock opened at GBX 240 ($3.01) on Monday. Global Ports has a 12-month low of GBX 139.50 ($1.75) and a 12-month high of GBX 290 ($3.64). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 243.40 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 236.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,053.94. The stock has a market cap of £163.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,000.00, a PEG ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.69.
Global Ports Company Profile
