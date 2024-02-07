Global Ports (LON:GPH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Global Ports (LON:GPH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by Shore Capital in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Global Ports Trading Up 8.1 %

GPH stock opened at GBX 240 ($3.01) on Monday. Global Ports has a 12-month low of GBX 139.50 ($1.75) and a 12-month high of GBX 290 ($3.64). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 243.40 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 236.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,053.94. The stock has a market cap of £163.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,000.00, a PEG ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.69.

Get Global Ports alerts:

Global Ports Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Global Ports Holding Plc engages in the operation of ports in Turkey, Montenegro, Malta, Spain, Bahamas, Antigua and Barbuda, Italy, and Croatia. The company operates through Western Mediterranean and Atlantic Region, Central Mediterranean Region, Americas Region, Eastern Mediterranean and Adriatic region, and Other Operations.

Receive News & Ratings for Global Ports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Ports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.