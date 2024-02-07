Prestige Consumer Healthcare (PBH) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 8th. Analysts expect Prestige Consumer Healthcare to post earnings of $1.04 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Trading Up 1.7 %

Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock opened at $62.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.50. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 52 week low of $55.96 and a 52 week high of $68.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 10.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 18.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 2,284.1% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 3,449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PBH shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Prestige Consumer Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

