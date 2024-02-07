Philip Morris International (PM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 8th. Analysts expect Philip Morris International to post earnings of $1.43 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.1 %

PM stock opened at $91.69 on Wednesday. Philip Morris International has a 52 week low of $87.23 and a 52 week high of $103.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.63.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PM has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. UBS Group lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $86.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.39.

View Our Latest Analysis on PM

Insider Activity

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $942,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,703,629.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Philip Morris International

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Philip Morris International by 54.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.