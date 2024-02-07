Teradyne, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.38 Per Share (NASDAQ:TER)

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) – Analysts at Northland Capmk dropped their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Teradyne in a report issued on Thursday, February 1st. Northland Capmk analyst G. Richard now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.61. The consensus estimate for Teradyne’s current full-year earnings is $3.28 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Teradyne’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.00 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.56 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.00 EPS.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. Teradyne had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The firm had revenue of $670.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Teradyne from $114.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Teradyne from $131.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.27.

Teradyne Stock Performance

NASDAQ TER opened at $97.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a PE ratio of 35.81 and a beta of 1.56. Teradyne has a 52-week low of $81.07 and a 52-week high of $119.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.82.

Teradyne Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Teradyne news, Director Ernest E. Maddock bought 1,000 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $94.07 per share, with a total value of $94,070.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,762.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Teradyne news, insider Brad Robbins sold 1,485 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.18, for a total value of $154,707.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,373,500.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ernest E. Maddock acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $94.07 per share, with a total value of $94,070.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,762.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,282 shares of company stock valued at $1,402,944 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Teradyne

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TER. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Teradyne by 489.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,073,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721,306 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth about $101,896,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Teradyne by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,361,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,265,000 after acquiring an additional 923,612 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Teradyne by 100.5% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,697,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,985,000 after acquiring an additional 850,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,338,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,295,000 after purchasing an additional 607,887 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Further Reading

