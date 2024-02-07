Insider Buying: Totally plc (LON:TLY) Insider Acquires 466,000 Shares of Stock

Totally plc (LON:TLY – Get Free Report) insider Simon Stilwell acquired 466,000 shares of Totally stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of £18,640 ($23,367.18).

Simon Stilwell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Totally alerts:

On Tuesday, December 5th, Simon Stilwell bought 500,000 shares of Totally stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share, for a total transaction of £25,000 ($31,340.10).

On Wednesday, November 29th, Simon Stilwell bought 550,000 shares of Totally stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, for a total transaction of £33,000 ($41,368.94).

Totally Stock Performance

Shares of TLY stock opened at GBX 6.56 ($0.08) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.09, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of £12.89 million, a P/E ratio of -515.00 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 4.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 7.52. Totally plc has a 52 week low of GBX 4.05 ($0.05) and a 52 week high of GBX 29.76 ($0.37).

About Totally

Totally plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides out-of-hospital healthcare services in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through Urgent Care, Elective Care, and Corporate Wellbeing segments. The company provides urgent treatment centres which manages front door to A&E departments; NHS 111, GP out of hours services; and clinical assessment services providing telephonic access to multidisciplinary teams of clinicians, and acute visiting services as part of an integrated care system.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Totally Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Totally and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.