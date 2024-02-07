Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Lowered by Analyst

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush dropped their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Skechers U.S.A. in a research note issued on Thursday, February 1st. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $1.09 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.17. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Skechers U.S.A.’s current full-year earnings is $3.80 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Skechers U.S.A.’s FY2025 earnings at $4.25 EPS.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 6.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.56.

Skechers U.S.A. Price Performance

SKX stock opened at $57.73 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 1.36. Skechers U.S.A. has a 52-week low of $41.56 and a 52-week high of $65.17.

Insider Transactions at Skechers U.S.A.

In other news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 12,605 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.21, for a total transaction of $784,157.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 196,050 shares in the company, valued at $12,196,270.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, President Michael Greenberg sold 103,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.01, for a total value of $6,078,030.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 346,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,469,388.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 12,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.21, for a total value of $784,157.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 196,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,196,270.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 216,186 shares of company stock worth $12,764,321. Corporate insiders own 24.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Skechers U.S.A.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baldwin Investment Management LLC increased its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 48,476 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,028,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 293.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 24,707 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 18,422 shares during the period. Finally, Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. acquired a new position in Skechers U.S.A. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,750,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Foamies, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the S-Lights, Skech-Air, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands, as well as Skechers Viper Court for pickleball.

