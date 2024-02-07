Wedbush Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush cut their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note issued to investors on Friday, February 2nd. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.61 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.66. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s current full-year earnings is $7.97 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.26 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.80 EPS.

WAL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.56.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Performance

Shares of WAL opened at $57.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.61. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $7.46 and a 12-month high of $78.70.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.97 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 16.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 5,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.07, for a total transaction of $301,095.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,996 shares in the company, valued at $167,985.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 489.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,333,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,431 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 559,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,720,000 after acquiring an additional 97,152 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,316,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 7,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter valued at $827,000. 72.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

