Warner Music Group (WMG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 8th. Analysts expect Warner Music Group to post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Warner Music Group had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 150.98%. On average, analysts expect Warner Music Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Warner Music Group alerts:

Warner Music Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WMG opened at $36.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.26. The company has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.51. Warner Music Group has a 52 week low of $23.62 and a 52 week high of $37.50.

Warner Music Group Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is currently 83.95%.

In related news, CEO Max Lousada sold 869,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.36, for a total transaction of $28,990,106.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,883,578 shares in the company, valued at $62,836,162.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 73.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Warner Music Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ossiam increased its stake in Warner Music Group by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Warner Music Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Warner Music Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 178,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,147,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its stake in Warner Music Group by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in Warner Music Group by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 15,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Warner Music Group in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Warner Music Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Warner Music Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.24.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.