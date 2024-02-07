FirstEnergy (FE) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

FirstEnergy Price Performance

Shares of FE opened at $35.81 on Wednesday. FirstEnergy has a 1 year low of $32.18 and a 1 year high of $41.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of $20.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.76 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.55.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 205.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FE

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Christine Walker sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total transaction of $469,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,388,919.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FirstEnergy

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 549.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

About FirstEnergy

(Get Free Report)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.