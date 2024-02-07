SM Energy to Post FY2023 Earnings of $5.75 Per Share, Roth Capital Forecasts (NYSE:SM)

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for SM Energy in a research note issued on Thursday, February 1st. Roth Capital analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the energy company will earn $5.75 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $6.12. The consensus estimate for SM Energy’s current full-year earnings is $5.75 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for SM Energy’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.99 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.28 EPS.

SM has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of SM Energy from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of SM Energy from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of SM Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.82.

Shares of SM opened at $36.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.25 and its 200-day moving average is $38.57. SM Energy has a fifty-two week low of $24.66 and a fifty-two week high of $43.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 4.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. This is a positive change from SM Energy’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.15. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.53%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SM. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SM Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in SM Energy by 154.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 840 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SM Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in SM Energy by 561.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 880 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SM Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It also has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

