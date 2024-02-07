Zacks Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for Hasbro in a research note issued on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.80 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.81. The consensus estimate for Hasbro’s current full-year earnings is $2.77 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Hasbro’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.60 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.17 EPS.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on HAS. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Hasbro in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Hasbro in a report on Friday, October 27th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Hasbro from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.67.

Hasbro Stock Performance

Shares of HAS opened at $49.24 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.45 and a 200-day moving average of $55.99. Hasbro has a one year low of $42.66 and a one year high of $73.57. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of -12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -69.83%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hasbro

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAS. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Hasbro by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. 82.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hasbro

(Get Free Report)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.