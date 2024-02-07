FY2023 EPS Estimates for adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Boosted by Analyst

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Free Report) – Wedbush lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of adidas in a report released on Wednesday, January 31st. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.26). The consensus estimate for adidas’ current full-year earnings is ($0.03) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for adidas’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.97 EPS.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded adidas from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of ADDYY stock opened at $94.47 on Monday. adidas has a twelve month low of $71.37 and a twelve month high of $109.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.24. adidas had a negative return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.33 billion.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in adidas by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 35,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in shares of adidas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,405,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of adidas by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of adidas by 4.3% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of adidas during the second quarter valued at approximately $809,000. 0.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products in Europe, the Middle east, Africa, North America, Greater China, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand.

