Apollo Global Management (APO) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.61 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
NYSE APO opened at $104.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.13. Apollo Global Management has a twelve month low of $55.16 and a twelve month high of $104.84. The stock has a market cap of $59.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.
In related news, insider James C. Zelter sold 70,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total transaction of $6,359,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,130,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,660,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider James C. Zelter sold 87,500 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.16, for a total value of $7,539,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,094,585 shares in the company, valued at $438,949,443.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on APO shares. TD Cowen started coverage on Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Apollo Global Management from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on Apollo Global Management from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.08.
Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.
