Apollo Global Management (APO) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.61 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

NYSE APO opened at $104.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.13. Apollo Global Management has a twelve month low of $55.16 and a twelve month high of $104.84. The stock has a market cap of $59.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider James C. Zelter sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total transaction of $6,359,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,130,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,660,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider James C. Zelter sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total transaction of $6,359,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,130,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,660,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider James C. Zelter sold 87,500 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.16, for a total value of $7,539,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,094,585 shares in the company, valued at $438,949,443.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 4.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 34,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,918,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 372.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 63,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,702,000 after buying an additional 50,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $318,000. 60.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on APO shares. TD Cowen started coverage on Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Apollo Global Management from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on Apollo Global Management from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.08.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Apollo Global Management

About Apollo Global Management

(Get Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.