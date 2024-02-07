Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the network equipment provider’s stock.

JNPR has been the topic of several other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. UBS Group cut their price target on Juniper Networks from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Juniper Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.58.

Juniper Networks Stock Up 0.1 %

JNPR opened at $36.99 on Monday. Juniper Networks has a fifty-two week low of $24.87 and a fifty-two week high of $38.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.32. The company has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.99.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Juniper Networks had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Juniper Networks

In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.77, for a total value of $159,846.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 873,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,140,779.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Juniper Networks news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total transaction of $25,533.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,491.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.77, for a total value of $159,846.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 873,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,140,779.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,620 shares of company stock worth $1,290,776. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Juniper Networks

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JNPR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Juniper Networks by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 31,014 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 2,476 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the 1st quarter worth $1,036,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 88,358 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,283,000 after purchasing an additional 16,513 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,510 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the 1st quarter worth $3,756,000. Institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Featured Stories

