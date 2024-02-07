Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Via Renewables Stock Performance

Shares of VIA opened at $10.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. Via Renewables has a one year low of $5.22 and a one year high of $36.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.99 and a 200 day moving average of $8.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Via Renewables

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VIA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Via Renewables by 52.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 832,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,863,000 after purchasing an additional 285,232 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Via Renewables in the third quarter valued at about $851,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Via Renewables by 135.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 189,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 108,960 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Via Renewables by 94.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 181,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 87,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Via Renewables by 257.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 91,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 66,271 shares in the last quarter. 76.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Via Renewables Company Profile

Via Renewables, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The Retail Electricity segment engages in the transmission and sale of electricity to residential and commercial customers.

