Central Garden & Pet Stock to Split on Friday, February 9th (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Free Report) are set to split before the market opens on Friday, February 9th. The 5-4 split was announced on Friday, February 9th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, February 9th.

Central Garden & Pet Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CENTA opened at $41.56 on Wednesday. Central Garden & Pet has a 1 year low of $33.77 and a 1 year high of $45.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $750.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

Central Garden & Pet Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Investors of record on Monday, January 8th will be paid a $25.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CENTA. TheStreet downgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Central Garden & Pet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.47.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Central Garden & Pet

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Central Garden & Pet news, Director John Ranelli sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total value of $101,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 182 shares in the company, valued at $5,273.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider John Edward Hanson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total transaction of $235,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,748.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Ranelli sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total transaction of $101,416.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,273.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 20.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CENTA. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 3,801 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the 1st quarter valued at about $455,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 7,797 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 113,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 36,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 3,823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

About Central Garden & Pet

(Get Free Report)

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management, and training pads; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; products for equine and livestock; animal and household health and insect control products; aquariums and terrariums, including fixtures and stands, water conditioners and supplements, water pumps and filters, and lighting systems and accessories; and live fish and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.