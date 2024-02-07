Liquidity Services (LQDT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 8th. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $79.96 million for the quarter. Liquidity Services had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 19.24%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share.

Shares of LQDT opened at $17.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $532.30 million, a PE ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 1.33. Liquidity Services has a 1-year low of $11.97 and a 1-year high of $21.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.23.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Liquidity Services by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,144,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,393,000 after acquiring an additional 137,083 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,954,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,773,000 after buying an additional 26,116 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,147,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,933,000 after buying an additional 10,350 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 912,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,619,000 after buying an additional 2,724 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 839,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,063,000 after buying an additional 155,121 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LQDT. StockNews.com lowered shares of Liquidity Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Liquidity Services in a research report on Monday, December 11th.

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: GovDeals, Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), Capital Assets Group (CAG), and Machinio. Its marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

