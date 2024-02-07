VeriSign (VRSN) to Announce Earnings on Thursday

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 8th. Analysts expect VeriSign to post earnings of $1.83 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

VeriSign Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of VRSN opened at $198.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $205.81. VeriSign has a 12 month low of $188.44 and a 12 month high of $229.72.

In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.36, for a total transaction of $1,046,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 548,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,793,344.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other VeriSign news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.84, for a total value of $26,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,117,207.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.36, for a total transaction of $1,046,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 548,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,793,344.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,589 shares of company stock worth $9,354,444. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VRSN. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VeriSign during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VeriSign by 2,628.6% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in VeriSign during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in VeriSign by 94.6% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 181 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in VeriSign during the third quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

