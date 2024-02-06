Linde (NYSE:LIN) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.58-3.68 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.72. Linde also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 15.250-15.650 EPS.

Linde stock traded up $16.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $417.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,463,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,577,130. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.83. Linde has a fifty-two week low of $318.88 and a fifty-two week high of $434.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.25 billion, a PE ratio of 33.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $407.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $392.60.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.10. Linde had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Linde will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current year.

LIN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Seaport Res Ptn cut Linde from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Linde from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $429.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Linde presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $428.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. KC Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in Linde in the 1st quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Linde in the 1st quarter worth about $152,000. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

