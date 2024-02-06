Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd Grows Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 8.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,905,289 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 229,171 shares during the period. Starbucks comprises about 4.2% of Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $265,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 67.4% in the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 318 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 70.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Starbucks news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $26,112.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,964,717.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $26,112.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,964,717.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $681,005.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,754 shares of company stock worth $807,565. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Price Performance

Starbucks stock traded up $2.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.14. The stock had a trading volume of 5,171,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,509,734. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.73. The firm has a market cap of $107.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.99. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $89.21 and a twelve month high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a net margin of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Gordon Haskett lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.43.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

