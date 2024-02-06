Windle Wealth LLC Decreases Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Windle Wealth LLC decreased its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,207 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises 4.4% of Windle Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Windle Wealth LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 1,153 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 947 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 80,441 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $21,191,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. W Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $981,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. KeyCorp decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $345.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.10.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total value of $1,261,968.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,375. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total value of $1,261,968.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,375. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCD traded down $3.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $282.64. 1,331,205 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,195,299. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $291.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $280.20. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $245.73 and a 1-year high of $302.39. The firm has a market cap of $205.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.73.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 157.19% and a net margin of 33.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

