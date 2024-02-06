Burney Co. Has $10.77 Million Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Burney Co. increased its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,880 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 12,575 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $10,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,077,338 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $10,169,018,000 after purchasing an additional 485,066 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 106,340.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,069,234,000 after acquiring an additional 19,217,818 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,227,048 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,235,380,000 after acquiring an additional 317,922 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,341,360,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,390,035 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,401,570,000 after purchasing an additional 237,532 shares in the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,379,960.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total value of $1,261,968.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s stock traded down $2.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $283.26. 1,633,621 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,209,652. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $245.73 and a 12-month high of $302.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $291.87 and its 200-day moving average is $280.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.73.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.31% and a negative return on equity of 157.19%. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MCD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research cut McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, January 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.60.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

