AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC Takes Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Channel Wealth LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in PepsiCo by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Store Inc. grew its position in PepsiCo by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo Price Performance

PEP traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $171.66. 2,066,183 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,090,469. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $168.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.60. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.83 and a 1-year high of $196.88.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 84.33%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $185.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $8,063,860.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,627 shares in the company, valued at $16,102,889.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

