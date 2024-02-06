AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Has $1.30 Million Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,106 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 755 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,026,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,082,047. The company has a market capitalization of $204.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.90. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.56 and a 12 month high of $58.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.29.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 47.13%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $680,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 452,315 shares in the company, valued at $22,615,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total value of $43,044.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $680,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 452,315 shares in the company, valued at $22,615,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 150,475 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,194. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CSCO. DZ Bank cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. New Street Research lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Raymond James lowered Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.21.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

