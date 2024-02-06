Concentrum Wealth Management Buys 22,770 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Concentrum Wealth Management raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 174.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,803 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,770 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for 0.2% of Concentrum Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Concentrum Wealth Management’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,693,736 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $893,890,000 after purchasing an additional 79,817 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 6.7% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 39,775 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.7% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 42,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,360,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 42.1% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 6,399 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 180,112 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $18,519,000 after buying an additional 13,996 shares during the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total value of $8,829,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,347,640 shares in the company, valued at $394,117,657.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total value of $8,829,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,347,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,117,657.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $502,760.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,604 shares in the company, valued at $704,366.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $128.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.88.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 3.3 %

Advanced Micro Devices stock traded down $5.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $168.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,797,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,168,516. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $147.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.92 and a 12 month high of $184.92. The stock has a market cap of $272.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 335.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.63.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 3.77%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

See Also

