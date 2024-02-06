Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,386 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,820 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $11,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Field & Main Bank increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 107.3% in the second quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.04.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LOW traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $217.43. The stock had a trading volume of 738,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,578,395. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $215.74 and a 200-day moving average of $213.15. The company has a market capitalization of $125.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.12. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.85 and a 12-month high of $237.21.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.87 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 54.56%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 33.92%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Articles

