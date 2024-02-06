Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by 9258 Wealth Management LLC

9258 Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,502 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,174 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 115,977 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $11,232,000 after purchasing an additional 8,262 shares during the period. Burney Co. increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% during the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 31,836 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,153,877 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,164,611,000 after buying an additional 32,157 shares in the last quarter. Payden & Rygel Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,904,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.6% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 168,073 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $16,278,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ABT shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. TheStreet raised Abbott Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Barclays raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded up $2.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $113.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,827,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,297,885. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $89.67 and a 12 month high of $115.83. The stock has a market cap of $197.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.25, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.93.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.19. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.19 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.84%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.48%.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $1,620,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,022,916. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $1,620,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,022,916. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 42,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total value of $4,781,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,315,537.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

