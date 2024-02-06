AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Has $1.62 Million Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 40.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,871 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KO. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Paladin Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 68.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE KO traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $59.95. 6,294,021 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,842,645. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $51.55 and a 52-week high of $64.99. The firm has a market cap of $259.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KO shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.87.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total transaction of $5,259,400.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,291,503.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 52,300 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $3,138,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at $8,602,980. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total transaction of $5,259,400.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,291,503.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 289,052 shares of company stock valued at $16,834,665 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

