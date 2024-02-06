Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Buys 5,712 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,711 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,712 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for approximately 0.7% of Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $23,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.7% in the third quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,982 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 8.7% in the third quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 4,057 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners raised its position in Home Depot by 21.0% during the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 7,161 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 36.9% during the third quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 85,095 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $25,712,000 after purchasing an additional 8,399 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upgraded Home Depot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $306.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $311.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $351.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Home Depot news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $421,451.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,103.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Home Depot news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $421,451.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,744 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,103.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,114 shares of company stock valued at $966,456. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Stock Performance

HD stock traded up $0.79 on Tuesday, hitting $355.93. The company had a trading volume of 754,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,988,933. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.26 and a 12-month high of $362.96. The stock has a market cap of $354.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $345.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $322.93.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.06. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $37.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.66%.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.