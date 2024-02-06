Platform Technology Partners Acquires 1,660 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Platform Technology Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,969 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Visa makes up 1.1% of Platform Technology Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Visa were worth $2,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the third quarter worth about $25,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 545.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 227.7% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 154 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.
Visa Stock Down 0.2 %
NYSE V traded down $0.46 on Tuesday, reaching $275.12. 1,132,114 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,531,057. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $262.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $248.35. The company has a market cap of $505.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $208.76 and a 12 month high of $279.99.
Visa Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.94%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Visa
In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $2,084,688.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,152 shares in the company, valued at $7,456,790.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total value of $9,874,729.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,716,662.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $2,084,688.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,152 shares in the company, valued at $7,456,790.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,857 shares of company stock worth $24,966,149. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
V has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Visa from $296.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Visa from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Visa from $290.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.55.
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
