UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Purchased by Platform Technology Partners

Platform Technology Partners lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,203 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 1.2% of Platform Technology Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,788 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 42,045 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $20,209,000 after buying an additional 8,144 shares during the last quarter. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Blue Chip Partners LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 49,995 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $24,030,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:UNH traded up $4.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $507.07. The stock had a trading volume of 774,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,377,714. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $445.68 and a one year high of $554.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $527.51 and its 200-day moving average is $517.60. The company has a market cap of $469.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.79.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $94.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 31.54%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total transaction of $36,370,321.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 635,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,788,255.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on UNH. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $587.00 to $579.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $610.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $596.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $520.00 to $640.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $605.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $575.79.

View Our Latest Analysis on UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.