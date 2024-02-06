Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,042 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $7,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMD. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,908,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. 68.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 3.4 %

AMD stock traded down $5.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $168.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,355,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,330,195. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $147.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.79. The company has a market capitalization of $271.99 billion, a PE ratio of 335.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.63. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.92 and a 12 month high of $184.92.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 5.73%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $502,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $704,366.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $502,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $704,366.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total transaction of $8,829,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,347,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,117,657.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Melius upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Melius Research upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.88.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Advanced Micro Devices

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Further Reading

