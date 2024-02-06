Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. 2,286,330 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 46% from the previous session’s volume of 1,563,125 shares.The stock last traded at $412.69 and had previously closed at $428.89.

The pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.35. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.94% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.33 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $359.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $390.00 to $438.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $379.00 target price (up from $332.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $436.00 to $438.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $403.79.

In related news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 6,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.07, for a total transaction of $2,785,977.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,015,406.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,983,356 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,644,492,000 after purchasing an additional 87,397 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,340,634 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,102,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,211 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,331,593 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,339,611,000 after acquiring an additional 124,141 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,544,861 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,946,630,000 after acquiring an additional 135,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,944,913 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,605,146,000 after acquiring an additional 147,248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $405.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $373.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $105.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.36.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

