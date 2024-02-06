Holistic Financial Partners Buys 78 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Holistic Financial Partners grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,219 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in AbbVie were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in AbbVie by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 139,161,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,749,269,000 after acquiring an additional 440,286 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in AbbVie by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,182,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,533,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,130 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in AbbVie by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 43,152,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,813,873,000 after acquiring an additional 404,379 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,952,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,697,046,000 after acquiring an additional 907,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in AbbVie by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,571,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,102,311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,785,277 shares during the period. 67.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total value of $450,544.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,649,312.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of ABBV traded up $2.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $173.32. 3,775,755 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,412,733. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.96 and a 1 year high of $173.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.06, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $157.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.42.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.03. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.73% and a net margin of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABBV has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Truist Financial raised their target price on AbbVie from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair upgraded AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on AbbVie from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, HSBC downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $167.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.47.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

See Also

