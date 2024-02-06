Holistic Financial Partners Has $456,000 Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Holistic Financial Partners lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,409 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.9% in the third quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 771 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 4,557 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,232 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 4,665 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $491.00 to $506.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $398.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $333.00 to $449.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $409.93.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.39, for a total transaction of $1,129,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,121 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,443.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 7,277 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.81, for a total transaction of $2,763,877.37. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,469,144.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.39, for a total transaction of $1,129,170.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,443.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,984 shares of company stock worth $6,042,731 over the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE GS traded up $0.72 on Tuesday, reaching $383.74. 770,749 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,397,103. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $289.36 and a 12 month high of $393.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $373.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $343.78. The company has a market cap of $125.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $5.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $1.86. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 48.20%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

