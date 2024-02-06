AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Sells 7,539 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,539 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 0.7% of AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124,379.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 598,876,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,134,857,000 after purchasing an additional 598,395,639 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 74,844,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,456,331,000 after acquiring an additional 707,698 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,912,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,714,000 after acquiring an additional 128,862 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 39,205,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830,452 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 82.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,076,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,973,000 after acquiring an additional 16,797,788 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.37. 6,806,687 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,226,573. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.48 and a fifty-two week high of $48.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.54.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

