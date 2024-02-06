XXEC Inc. Cuts Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

XXEC Inc. decreased its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,229 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,996 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for approximately 4.8% of XXEC Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. XXEC Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $5,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 1.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 85,088,444 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $10,128,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,089 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,042,212 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,837,985,000 after buying an additional 549,861 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 117,461.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,587,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,703,193,000 after buying an additional 24,566,978 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,602,874 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,375,020,000 after buying an additional 3,929,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,582,298 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,562,664,000 after buying an additional 549,099 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QCOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.71.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total value of $1,201,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 243,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,282,217.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $124,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total value of $1,201,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 243,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,282,217.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,198 shares of company stock valued at $3,077,790 in the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of QCOM traded down $1.30 on Tuesday, hitting $142.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,385,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,259,327. The company has a market capitalization of $159.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.88. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.47 and a fifty-two week high of $157.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $141.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.56.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 46.38%.

About QUALCOMM

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.