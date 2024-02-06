Concentrum Wealth Management Purchases 2,148,978 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Concentrum Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 17,006.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,161,614 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,148,978 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for 48.7% of Concentrum Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Concentrum Wealth Management owned 0.47% of Adobe worth $1,102,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $1,757,029,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Adobe by 4,186.1% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,859,163 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,887,092,000 after acquiring an additional 3,769,125 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 115,991.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,248,225 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,093,125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245,427 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,299,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $731,960,000. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total value of $484,950.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,528.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total transaction of $484,950.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,495,528.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.80, for a total value of $155,643.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,399,749. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,425 shares of company stock valued at $26,431,673 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of ADBE traded down $19.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $611.00. The stock had a trading volume of 988,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,499,979. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $603.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $565.01. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $318.60 and a 12 month high of $638.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $276.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.34.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $730.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Adobe from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $500.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $613.14.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

